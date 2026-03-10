TTF Bengaluru 2026: Pioneering South India's Travel Opportunities

The Travel & Tourism Fair (TTF) Bengaluru 2026 is set to become a significant event in South India's travel and tourism sector, scheduled from March 13-15.

Organized by Fairfest Media, TTF Bengaluru will gather tourism boards, travel companies, hospitality brands, airlines, and travel technology providers from across India and international locations.

The 2026 edition is expected to attract more than 150 exhibitors from 15 Indian states and 6 countries, boosting networking and business opportunities in Karnataka's rapidly growing MICE, corporate bookings, and outbound travel market.

(With inputs from agencies.)