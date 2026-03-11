Fadnavis Defends Maharashtra's Financial Health Amidst Growing Debt Concerns

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, defended the state's financial integrity amidst concerns over rising debt levels, confirming that Maharashtra's debt-to-GSDP ratio is lower than many states, such as Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the legislative assembly, Fadnavis affirmed a commitment to responsible borrowing and continued social sector investment, including projects like the Laadki Bahin scheme and free electricity for farmers.

Highlighting renewable energy prospects, he noted a substantial budgetary allocation to develop advanced battery technology and anticipated significant private investments, positioning Maharashtra as a leader in sustainable energy by 2035.

(With inputs from agencies.)