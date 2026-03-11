Left Menu

Fadnavis Defends Maharashtra's Financial Health Amidst Growing Debt Concerns

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed concerns about the state's growing debt, emphasizing that its debt-to-GSDP ratio is among the lowest compared to several other states. He reassured that social sector allocations were not cut and highlighted initiatives in renewable energy and infrastructure, maintaining that Maharashtra's fiscal health remains robust.

Updated: 11-03-2026 16:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, defended the state's financial integrity amidst concerns over rising debt levels, confirming that Maharashtra's debt-to-GSDP ratio is lower than many states, such as Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the legislative assembly, Fadnavis affirmed a commitment to responsible borrowing and continued social sector investment, including projects like the Laadki Bahin scheme and free electricity for farmers.

Highlighting renewable energy prospects, he noted a substantial budgetary allocation to develop advanced battery technology and anticipated significant private investments, positioning Maharashtra as a leader in sustainable energy by 2035.

