FACT Gears Up for Mini Ratna Status Amid Financial Restructuring
Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) is on the verge of achieving 'Mini Ratna' status. Financial restructuring is nearly complete, which, combined with its profitable track record, positions FACT for this recognition. Mini Ratna status would enhance its autonomy in decision-making processes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:30 IST
- Country:
- India
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) is nearing the prestigious 'Mini Ratna' status, poised to elevate its standing significantly, according to a senior official.
Anupam Misra, FACT's Director (Marketing), outlined the company's progress, highlighting consistent profitability and increased turnover as key milestones in its journey toward this recognition.
The completion of ongoing financial restructuring is crucial to securing 'Mini Ratna' status, which would grant FACT greater autonomy in investments and project decisions without requiring government consultation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Temasek Holdings Boosts Investment in India's Fitness Sector
India Eases FDI Norms, Introduces Expedited Process for Foreign Investments
Empyrean Sky Partners Leads the Way in Global Tech Investment
India Eases FDI Norms for Bordering Nations, Targets Quick Investment Boost
Inditex's Profitability Soars Amid Global Challenges