FACT Gears Up for Mini Ratna Status Amid Financial Restructuring

The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) is nearing the prestigious 'Mini Ratna' status, poised to elevate its standing significantly, according to a senior official.

Anupam Misra, FACT's Director (Marketing), outlined the company's progress, highlighting consistent profitability and increased turnover as key milestones in its journey toward this recognition.

The completion of ongoing financial restructuring is crucial to securing 'Mini Ratna' status, which would grant FACT greater autonomy in investments and project decisions without requiring government consultation.

(With inputs from agencies.)