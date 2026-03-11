Left Menu

Inditex's Profitability Soars Amid Global Challenges

Inditex, the owner of Zara, reported a strong first quarter despite challenges, with sales up 9% on a currency-adjusted basis. Temporary store closures in the Middle East had a slight impact on sales. The company continues to improve profitability by enhancing logistics and transitioning to larger store formats.

11-03-2026
Inditex, the parent company of fashion giant Zara, reported robust first-quarter sales, marking a 9% rise on a currency-adjusted basis despite an uncertain market environment. The company's resilience reflects its ability to sustain growth even as European and U.S. consumers grapple with rising energy costs due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

CEO Oscar Garcia Maceiras noted that some stores in the Middle East experienced temporary closures because of regional conflicts, slightly impacting sales figures. However, he assured that most outlets are operational again. The region contributes roughly 4-5% of Inditex's sales, with Saudi Arabia being the largest market.

Inditex saw its shares rise by 5% following the positive financial update, highlighting the company's strong performance compared to rivals like H&M. The retailer continues to enhance profitability by focusing on fewer but larger and more upscale stores, improving logistics, and boosting its operating profit margins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

