Crisis Calls: Revamping India's Rural Economy Amid West Asia Turmoil
Rajya Sabha MP Sandosh Kumar P urges a comprehensive rural economy package amid the West Asia crisis, which has left agricultural goods stranded. Critical resources like rice, eggs, grapes, and bananas hang in the balance, affecting cultivators and poultry farmers. Calls for increased ministry funds and transparency measures continue.
In a compelling request to the Indian government, Rajya Sabha CPI MP Sandosh Kumar P highlighted the severe impact of the West Asia crisis, urging for swift action to protect the rural economy. Kumar noted that vast quantities of agricultural products like basmati rice, eggs, and bananas are stuck at ports, severely affecting Indian farmers and cultivators.
During discussions on the rural development ministry's functioning, Kumar emphasized that the ongoing global conflict worsens conditions for village-dependent industries. He advocated increased funding and a comprehensive rescue package to support the aggrieved rural populations.
In the same session, other members, including Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan and BJP's Dharmshila Gupta, voiced the need for financial interventions in Jammu and Kashmir and commended measures for transparency in rural schemes. Calls for higher wages and resolving funding liabilities echoed alongside these appeals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
