West Asia Conflict: Implications for India's Economic Trajectory

A Crisil Intelligence report warns that ongoing conflict in West Asia could threaten India's economic outlook, potentially affecting crude oil and commodity prices. Despite this, India's GDP growth in FY27 is projected to be a healthy 7.1%, driven by private consumption and investment, with inflation likely to rise slightly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-03-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 19:03 IST
  • India

The prolonged conflict in West Asia presents a potential threat to India's economic outlook, particularly impacting crude oil and commodity prices, according to a recent report by Crisil Intelligence.

The report projects a moderation in India's real GDP growth to 7.1% by FY27, a figure considered healthy and slightly above potential, bolstered by strong private consumption and a rebound in private investment sentiment, with private capex seeing a recovery.

Inflation is anticipated to average 4.3% in FY27, up from 2.5% in FY26, with benign food prices assuming a normal monsoon. The Reserve Bank of India is likely to maintain stable policy rates, following a 125 basis points cut in 2025, ensuring financial resilience alongside supportive macroeconomic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

