Mixed Reactions on Wall Street Amid Key Inflation Report
Wall Street's main indexes experienced mixed openings on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a slight decline, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite had modest gains. Investors are closely analyzing a key inflation report that could impact future market movements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 19:05 IST
Wall Street's main indexes showed mixed results at the opening on Wednesday as investors weighed the implications of an important inflation report.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a minor drop of 15.7 points, representing a 0.03% decrease, bringing the index to 47690.76.
Conversely, the S&P 500 increased by 8.6 points, or 0.13%, reaching 6790.09, and the Nasdaq Composite rose by 74.2 points, or 0.33%, climbing to 22771.267.
ALSO READ
Global Markets Sway Amid Inflation, Oil Tensions, and Middle East Conflict
Energy Shifts and Inflation: Wall Street's Tumultuous Wednesday Open
Market Turmoil Amidst Inflation and Middle East Conflict
Market Jitters Amid Middle East Tensions and Inflation Concerns
France's Inflation Crisis: Low Rates Despite Global Challenges