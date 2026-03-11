Left Menu

Mixed Reactions on Wall Street Amid Key Inflation Report

Wall Street's main indexes experienced mixed openings on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a slight decline, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite had modest gains. Investors are closely analyzing a key inflation report that could impact future market movements.

Updated: 11-03-2026 19:05 IST
Wall Street's main indexes showed mixed results at the opening on Wednesday as investors weighed the implications of an important inflation report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a minor drop of 15.7 points, representing a 0.03% decrease, bringing the index to 47690.76.

Conversely, the S&P 500 increased by 8.6 points, or 0.13%, reaching 6790.09, and the Nasdaq Composite rose by 74.2 points, or 0.33%, climbing to 22771.267.

