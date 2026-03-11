Mixed Reactions on Wall Street Amid Key Inflation Report

Wall Street's main indexes showed mixed results at the opening on Wednesday as investors weighed the implications of an important inflation report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a minor drop of 15.7 points, representing a 0.03% decrease, bringing the index to 47690.76.

Conversely, the S&P 500 increased by 8.6 points, or 0.13%, reaching 6790.09, and the Nasdaq Composite rose by 74.2 points, or 0.33%, climbing to 22771.267.