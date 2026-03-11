Market Turmoil Amidst Inflation and Middle East Conflict

Global shares experienced a downturn on Wednesday while the dollar remained stable. This reaction followed the release of U.S. inflation data and heightened tensions due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. The consumer price index rose 0.3% in February, slightly above January's figure, signaling potential economic ramifications.

Oil markets witnessed volatility, with prices climbing approximately 4% to $91 per barrel. The conflict in the Middle East could lead to significant disruptions, particularly affecting the Strait of Hormuz, a vital channel for global oil supply. The International Energy Agency plans an unprecedented oil release to tackle escalating prices.

Investors express concern over bond yield increases, prompting fears of market overheating, especially in private credit and AI sectors. Meanwhile, central banks like the ECB focus on controlling inflation to avoid repeats of past energy price shocks. The current economic climate suggests potential interest rate hikes by most central banks.