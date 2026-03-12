Left Menu

Global Aviation in Turmoil Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

Air New Zealand is cutting 5% of its flights due to rising jet fuel prices influenced by ongoing Middle Eastern conflict. This crisis prompts several airlines to increase airfares and reroute flights to avoid affected areas. The situation has escalated into a major global aviation disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 09:45 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 09:45 IST
Global Aviation in Turmoil Amid Middle Eastern Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Air New Zealand announced a 5% reduction in flights, equivalent to about 1,100 services, lasting through early May. The decision comes amid soaring jet fuel prices due to the ongoing conflict in Iran, significantly impacting the global aviation sector, even affecting remote regions.

Many airlines have canceled flights to the Middle East or rerouted due to the threat of drone and missile attacks, leading to airspace restrictions. This ongoing crisis has caused the most significant disruption since the pandemic, with oil prices climbing following reports of attacks on fuel tankers in the region.

Air New Zealand's CEO, Nikhil Ravishankar, stated that around 44,000 passengers out of 1.9 million would be affected by the cuts. Although long-haul routes are less impacted, there is increased demand for U.S. routes as alternative connections to Europe. The airline shares fell alongside other regional carriers amid these disruptions.

TRENDING

1
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
3
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026