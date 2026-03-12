Global Aviation in Turmoil Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

Air New Zealand announced a 5% reduction in flights, equivalent to about 1,100 services, lasting through early May. The decision comes amid soaring jet fuel prices due to the ongoing conflict in Iran, significantly impacting the global aviation sector, even affecting remote regions.

Many airlines have canceled flights to the Middle East or rerouted due to the threat of drone and missile attacks, leading to airspace restrictions. This ongoing crisis has caused the most significant disruption since the pandemic, with oil prices climbing following reports of attacks on fuel tankers in the region.

Air New Zealand's CEO, Nikhil Ravishankar, stated that around 44,000 passengers out of 1.9 million would be affected by the cuts. Although long-haul routes are less impacted, there is increased demand for U.S. routes as alternative connections to Europe. The airline shares fell alongside other regional carriers amid these disruptions.