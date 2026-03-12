Afreximbank Launches ‘Impact Stories’ Season Two Showcasing Global Africa

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has launched the second season of its documentary series, Impact Stories, highlighting the transformative impact of its investments across Africa and the Caribbean.

The new season expands the scope of the original series, presenting six documentary films that capture real-life stories of economic growth, entrepreneurship and infrastructure development across Global Africa.

Documentary Series Highlights Africa–Caribbean Partnerships

Produced by Afreximbank in collaboration with Create, CNN International Commercial’s branded content studio, the series takes viewers to Grenada, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria.

The documentaries explore how the bank’s financing and partnerships are helping to drive enterprise development, infrastructure expansion and economic integration across Africa and its diaspora.

According to Afreximbank, the series goes beyond financial transactions to highlight the human and economic transformation resulting from strategic investments.

Landmark Projects Featured in the Series

Season two features several major projects that illustrate the scale of Afreximbank’s development initiatives.

Key stories include:

Silversands Resort expansion in Grenada, representing stronger Africa–Caribbean economic cooperation

Dangote Refinery in Lagos, one of the largest industrial projects in Africa

Geometric Power project in Aba, Nigeria, restoring reliable electricity to a historic industrial centre

Plot Enterprise cocoa supply chain project in Ghana, linking farmers to global markets

The films showcase how these initiatives are helping unlock economic opportunities for businesses and communities.

Spotlight on Africa’s Creative Economy

One episode highlights Ghanaian fashion brand Boyedoe, which prepared for its debut at Paris Fashion Week with support from Afreximbank’s Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) programme.

The programme aims to strengthen Africa’s creative and cultural industries, helping designers and creative entrepreneurs access international markets.

Infrastructure Investments Transform Communities

The series also documents the renovation of the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The project demonstrates how investments in national infrastructure can generate broader economic and cultural benefits, supporting tourism, sports and local employment.

Showcasing Economic Integration Across Global Africa

Anne Ezeh, Director of Communications and Events at Afreximbank, said the documentaries reflect the bank’s mission to promote economic independence and cross-border cooperation.

“These films are portraits of partnership and progress, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to fostering economic independence,” she said.

By highlighting entrepreneurs and communities involved in these projects, the series presents a vision of an integrated and prosperous Global Africa.

Global Production Partnership with CNN

Martin Laing, Senior Director of Production and Global Executive Producer at CNN International Commercial’s Create Brand Studio, said the series focuses on powerful human stories behind development initiatives.

He described the collaboration as an opportunity to produce a global documentary series that connects audiences with real-world economic transformation across Africa and its diaspora.

Global Release Across Digital and Television Platforms

The six episodes of Impact Stories Season Two premiered on Afreximbank TV on March 12, 2026, and will also be promoted through CNN’s digital platforms and international television programming.

The series highlights how strategic investment is helping turn economic opportunity into tangible prosperity for businesses, entrepreneurs and communities across Africa and the Caribbean.