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IOC Tightens Eligibility for Female Category Events

The International Olympic Committee has implemented new rules requiring biological female athletes to undergo an SRY gene test to compete in female categories at the Olympics. This policy, expected to be universally adopted, excludes most transgender athletes and raises ethical concerns, particularly in regions with restrictive bioethics laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 03:14 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 03:14 IST
IOC Tightens Eligibility for Female Category Events
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In a landmark decision, the International Olympic Committee announced strict new eligibility criteria for participation in female category events at the Olympic Games. Effective from the 2028 Games, biological female athletes must undergo SRY gene testing, a move that essentially excludes most transgender individuals from competing in these events.

The decision follows an 18-month consultation and is expected to standardize regulations across international sports federations, replacing a patchwork of guidelines that previously governed transgender participation, sparking significant debate and controversy in elite sports.

While the IOC claims the policy is grounded in science and fairness, critics, including human rights organizations, argue it raises significant ethical concerns and further scrutinizes athletes' identities, a matter complicated by varying international bioethics legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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