Fed on the Brink: Rate Cuts Amid Rising Inflation Pressures

Economists predict the U.S. Federal Reserve will implement its first interest rate cut of the year in June, despite inflationary pressures from rising global energy prices due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. President Trump pushes for faster cuts, nominating Kevin Warsh as the next Fed chair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is anticipated to implement its first interest rate reduction of the year in June as per economists surveyed by Reuters. This perspective persists despite inflation risks spurred by surging energy markets caused by the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Global oil prices have soared by around 40%, influencing the two-year Treasury note yield to rise by nearly 30 basis points. Forecasts now anticipate a rate cut in September. Economists agree that the Fed will maintain rates at 3.50%-3.75% in March, with a potential June reduction to 3.25%-3.50% after Jerome Powell's term concludes.

Amid this economic backdrop, President Donald Trump has nominated Kevin Warsh to lead the Fed, criticizing Powell for his slower rate cuts. The nomination comes as economists predict one to two rate cuts before the November mid-term elections, with the possibility of more if energy price-induced inflation persists.

