Fed on the Brink: Rate Cuts Amid Rising Inflation Pressures

The U.S. Federal Reserve is anticipated to implement its first interest rate reduction of the year in June as per economists surveyed by Reuters. This perspective persists despite inflation risks spurred by surging energy markets caused by the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Global oil prices have soared by around 40%, influencing the two-year Treasury note yield to rise by nearly 30 basis points. Forecasts now anticipate a rate cut in September. Economists agree that the Fed will maintain rates at 3.50%-3.75% in March, with a potential June reduction to 3.25%-3.50% after Jerome Powell's term concludes.

Amid this economic backdrop, President Donald Trump has nominated Kevin Warsh to lead the Fed, criticizing Powell for his slower rate cuts. The nomination comes as economists predict one to two rate cuts before the November mid-term elections, with the possibility of more if energy price-induced inflation persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)