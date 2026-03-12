Left Menu

Goldman Sachs Revises Rate Cut Forecast Amid Inflation Concerns

Goldman Sachs has revised its forecast for U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts, now predicting reductions in September and December due to inflation risks from the Middle East conflict. Initially, rate cuts were expected to start in June, but the revised inflation outlook has altered these projections.

Updated: 12-03-2026 10:19 IST
Goldman Sachs has adjusted its prediction for when the U.S. Federal Reserve will implement rate cuts, now expecting them in September and December instead of June. The change is attributed to rising inflation risks tied to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The U.S. investment bank previously anticipated the initial reduction to occur in June, followed by another in September.

However, Goldman Sachs noted in a Wednesday report that the updated forecast is due to a higher inflation outlook. They also mention that earlier cuts could happen if the labor market deteriorates more swiftly and significantly than anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

