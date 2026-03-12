Tottenham Spurs Extend Ticket Renewal Deadline Amid Relegation Concerns

Struggling Tottenham Hotspur have announced an extension to the deadline for season ticket renewals, giving supporters more time to decide on their commitment for the upcoming season. The decision comes as the club faces potential relegation from the Premier League, standing 16th with 29 points.

Tottenham's position is vulnerable, as both Nottingham Forest and West Ham United are hot on their heels, just one point behind. Tottenham has communicated to supporters that they acknowledge the gravity of their current situation.

The club has pushed back their renewal window for the 2026/27 season, now open until June 7. Tottenham emphasizes their determination to improve their Premier League ranking and finish the season strongly. They are preparing to face Liverpool next in the competition.

