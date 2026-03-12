Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Israeli Airstrikes Target Beirut

Israeli airstrikes targeted a building in central Beirut, close to government headquarters. This follows the Israeli military's announcement of a new wave of attacks on the Lebanese capital, raising concerns of escalating tensions in the region.

  Lebanon

In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Israeli airstrikes struck a building twice in central Beirut, situated less than a kilometre from the Lebanese government headquarters. Video footage by Reuters released on Thursday captured the aftermath, highlighting the growing unrest in the region.

This aggressive military move was part of a new wave of strikes announced by the Israeli military, aimed at the Lebanese capital. The development has sparked widespread concern regarding the potential for increased tensions between the two nations.

The strikes signal a significant intensification in the conflict, drawing international attention and calls for restraint and diplomatic solutions to prevent further violence and instability in the Middle East.

