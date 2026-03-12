Left Menu

Cooking Gas Crisis Forces Maharashtra's Eateries to Adapt

Restaurants in Maharashtra are struggling with cooking gas supply disruptions amid the West Asia crisis. Many are curtailing menus or switching to wood and coal cooking methods, while some have closed. Owners like Manoj Kacchwa and Kalam Khan express their concerns over the shortages and economic impact.

Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:04 IST
In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, restaurants are adapting to a cooking gas supply crisis. Due to disruptions linked to the West Asia situation, many eateries have either reduced their menus or switched to wood or coal cooking methods. Some establishments have shuttered entirely, owners revealed on Thursday.

Manoj Kacchwa, a restaurant owner in the city's Kranti Chowk area, described the challenges of acquiring commercial LPG cylinders. The wait times are excessive, prompting a shift to dishes that require lower cooking heat. Meanwhile, eateries in Waluj, Ranjangaon, Bidkin, and Chikalthana industrial areas have had to cease operations, citing gas shortages.

Kalam Khan, who operates an eatery in City Chowk, highlighted plans to use traditional cooking methods like wood chulhas. During the holy month of Ramzan, he is also considering coal-fired stoves if obtainable. The shift underscores the hospitality sector's struggle amid growing concerns over gas costs and availability.

