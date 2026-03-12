Left Menu

Oil Supply Disruption: Middle East Conflict's Global Impact

The International Energy Agency (IEA) reports the largest oil supply disruption in history due to Middle East conflict. Blocking of the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on oil facilities have reduced supply by 8 million barrels per day. Efforts to bypass the Strait may offset shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:08 IST
Oil Supply Disruption: Middle East Conflict's Global Impact

The International Energy Agency (IEA) declared on Thursday that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has caused the biggest oil supply disruption ever recorded. This announcement follows the IEA's decision to release an unprecedented volume of oil from strategic reserves to counter the effects of shortages and elevated prices.

According to the latest report, global oil supply is anticipated to decrease by 8 million barrels per day in March, equivalent to nearly 8% of the world's demand. This reduction is attributed to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz following U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran. However, alternative export routes could stabilize supply.

As Iran escalates attacks on oil facilities, oil prices continue to surge, reaching $119.50 per barrel earlier this week. Middle East Gulf nations have significantly cut production, leading to a loss of at least 10 million barrels per day. Meanwhile, strategic releases aim to stabilize markets and reassure stakeholders during this critical period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026