Oil Supply Disruption: Middle East Conflict's Global Impact

The International Energy Agency (IEA) declared on Thursday that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has caused the biggest oil supply disruption ever recorded. This announcement follows the IEA's decision to release an unprecedented volume of oil from strategic reserves to counter the effects of shortages and elevated prices.

According to the latest report, global oil supply is anticipated to decrease by 8 million barrels per day in March, equivalent to nearly 8% of the world's demand. This reduction is attributed to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz following U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran. However, alternative export routes could stabilize supply.

As Iran escalates attacks on oil facilities, oil prices continue to surge, reaching $119.50 per barrel earlier this week. Middle East Gulf nations have significantly cut production, leading to a loss of at least 10 million barrels per day. Meanwhile, strategic releases aim to stabilize markets and reassure stakeholders during this critical period.

