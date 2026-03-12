U.S. Treasury Secretary Meets Chinese Vice Premier for Key Trade Talks

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is scheduled to engage in significant trade discussions with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in France. The meetings, taking place from March 15 to March 16, aim to enhance bilateral economic relations amid complex global dynamics.

Bessent announced the forthcoming discussions on the social media platform X, emphasizing the importance of continued dialogue between the two economic powerhouses. The meetings are expected to focus on resolving existing trade disputes and building stronger economic ties.

This initiative underscores both nations' commitment to maintaining an open line of communication and addressing economic challenges collaboratively, despite prevailing global tensions.

