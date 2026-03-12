Left Menu

Visakhapatnam Port Authority Sets Record with Landmark Cargo Throughput

The Visakhapatnam Port Authority achieved a historic milestone by handling over 85 million tonnes of cargo in just 345 days, setting the highest record in its 92-year history. This accomplishment highlights enhanced operational efficiency, while ongoing dredging projects aid in coastal conservation efforts.

The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has achieved a landmark milestone by handling a record 85 million tonnes of cargo in just 345 days during the current financial year, making it the highest throughput in the port's 92-year history.

This achievement, announced by VPA Chairperson M Angamuthu, underscores the port's steady growth in cargo handling and operational efficiency. Angamuthu credited the VPA team and effective stakeholder coordination for helping reach this historic mark.

Ongoing initiatives, including annual maintenance dredging works at various strategic locations within the port, aim to sustain momentum and enhance coastal conservation efforts. These efforts bolster the port's goal of reaching 90 million tonnes in the current year and 100 million tonnes by 2026-27.

