Left Menu

Delhi Assembly's New Initiative: Honoring Excellence in Public Service

The Delhi Assembly has formed a high-level committee to award its annual Best MLA award, chaired by Speaker Vijender Gupta. The award aims to honor MLAs who excel in public service and the parliamentary process, thereby promoting accountability and transparency in governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:54 IST
Delhi Assembly's New Initiative: Honoring Excellence in Public Service
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Assembly has announced the formation of a high-level selection committee tasked with awarding its annual Best MLA Award, as per a statement released on Thursday.

Speaker Vijender Gupta, who chairs the committee, explained that the aim is to recognize MLAs who display exceptional dedication to public service and the parliamentary proceedings.

The committee includes notable figures such as former Lok Sabha MP Rajendra Aggarwal, PDT Acharya, Reetesh Singh, a senior journalist, and Assembly Secretary Ranjeet Singh. They will assess MLAs based on criteria such as attendance, contributions to debates, public issues raised, and adherence to parliamentary decorum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026