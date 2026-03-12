Delhi Assembly's New Initiative: Honoring Excellence in Public Service

The Delhi Assembly has announced the formation of a high-level selection committee tasked with awarding its annual Best MLA Award, as per a statement released on Thursday.

Speaker Vijender Gupta, who chairs the committee, explained that the aim is to recognize MLAs who display exceptional dedication to public service and the parliamentary proceedings.

The committee includes notable figures such as former Lok Sabha MP Rajendra Aggarwal, PDT Acharya, Reetesh Singh, a senior journalist, and Assembly Secretary Ranjeet Singh. They will assess MLAs based on criteria such as attendance, contributions to debates, public issues raised, and adherence to parliamentary decorum.

(With inputs from agencies.)