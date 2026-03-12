Food Industry Turns to Biofuels Amid LPG Crisis

Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, the packaged food industry is gearing up for potential disruptions in LPG supplies, prompting companies to explore alternative fuel sources such as biofuels and electrical heating systems.

Firms like Balaji Wafers and Gopal Snacks have initiated dialogues with government authorities, aiming to mitigate impacts from these supply challenges. Compass India, part of the multinational Compass Group PLC, is keenly monitoring LPG availability while implementing strategies to ensure consistent food service across various sectors like healthcare, education, and corporate settings.

In light of government notifications prioritizing domestic LPG use over commercial, companies are adopting strategic fuel alternatives. Gopal Snacks, leveraging bio coal at select facilities, and Justdial's data reflects a sharp uptick in LPG-related inquiries. The industry is clearly pivoting towards sustainable fuel solutions to cushion against supply chain uncertainties.

