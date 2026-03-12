Unemployment Claims Fall but Economic Winds Threaten Stability
U.S. unemployment claims decreased slightly, suggesting a stable labor market amidst February's job losses. Rising oil prices from U.S.-Israeli tensions over Iran pose a risk to domestic inflation. The Federal Reserve maintains interest rates. Housing starts face decline from harsh weather and economic uncertainties.
The latest figures reveal a modest decrease in U.S. unemployment claims, indicating stability in the labor market despite a loss of 92,000 nonfarm payroll jobs in February. Experts attribute the dip to transient winter weather effects and industrial actions.
Economic stability remains under threat as the geopolitical conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran disrupts oil prices, driving gasoline costs up 20% since the onset of hostilities. This surge presents a downside risk to inflation and consumer spending, influencing the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates steady, despite volatile stock markets.
Meanwhile, the housing sector suffers setbacks with a 2.8% decline in single-family home starts, exacerbated by adverse weather and economic unpredictability. Tariffs on building materials and labor shortages compound these challenges, with residential investment contracting for four consecutive quarters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
