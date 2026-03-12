Left Menu

Pakistan's Diplomatic Balancing Act in West Asia

Pakistan is acting as a mediator to de-escalate tensions in West Asia, maintaining open communications between capitals like Tehran and Riyadh. Engaging with the US and global partners, Pakistan emphasizes sovereignty, international law, and diplomacy. It demands Afghanistan ensure its territory isn't used for terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 12-03-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 22:19 IST
Pakistan's Diplomatic Balancing Act in West Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan is stepping up as a mediator to reduce tensions in West Asia, focusing on diplomacy and open communication between key capitals such as Tehran, Riyadh, and Washington, according to Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi.

Andrabi confirmed ongoing communication efforts to ease regional tensions, highlighting interactions with the US and an emphasis on Pakistan's principles of sovereignty and international law. The country's ability to act as a 'bridge builder' is recognized in various regions, enabling dialogue and diplomacy.

In conversations with Afghanistan, Pakistan insists on verifiable assurances to prevent terrorism from Afghan territory. The spokesperson also expressed concern over Canada's uranium supply deal with India, highlighting Pakistan's stance on nuclear cooperation fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026