Pakistan's Diplomatic Balancing Act in West Asia
Pakistan is acting as a mediator to de-escalate tensions in West Asia, maintaining open communications between capitals like Tehran and Riyadh. Engaging with the US and global partners, Pakistan emphasizes sovereignty, international law, and diplomacy. It demands Afghanistan ensure its territory isn't used for terrorism.
Pakistan is stepping up as a mediator to reduce tensions in West Asia, focusing on diplomacy and open communication between key capitals such as Tehran, Riyadh, and Washington, according to Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi.
Andrabi confirmed ongoing communication efforts to ease regional tensions, highlighting interactions with the US and an emphasis on Pakistan's principles of sovereignty and international law. The country's ability to act as a 'bridge builder' is recognized in various regions, enabling dialogue and diplomacy.
In conversations with Afghanistan, Pakistan insists on verifiable assurances to prevent terrorism from Afghan territory. The spokesperson also expressed concern over Canada's uranium supply deal with India, highlighting Pakistan's stance on nuclear cooperation fairness.
