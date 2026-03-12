Telangana's Silver Screen Success: CM Backs Tollywood Talent

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has voiced his aspirations for actor Allu Arjun, foreseeing the Tollywood star's future success on the Hollywood stage. Addressing attendees at the inauguration of 'Allu Cinemas,' the CM celebrated talent as the cornerstone of triumph within the film industry.

Reddy stressed that the Telugu film industry should set its sights on competing with Hollywood, rather than being satisfied with comparisons to regional or Bollywood outputs. He reassured those present of the Telangana government's unwavering support for the state's cinematic aspirations.

Praising Allu Arjun and his family for their dedication to 'Allu Cinemas,' a state-of-the-art movie theatre complex, Reddy highlighted the evolving perception of Telugu talent and underscored the diminishing role of language barriers in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)