Left Menu

Telangana's Silver Screen Success: CM Backs Tollywood Talent

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy lauds actor Allu Arjun's potential for Hollywood success, emphasizing talent's role in film industry achievements. Inaugurating 'Allu Cinemas,' he promotes Telangana's commitment to the film sector's growth, encouraging the Telugu industry to rival Hollywood, not just regional or Bollywood benchmarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-03-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 22:20 IST
Telangana's Silver Screen Success: CM Backs Tollywood Talent
Allu Arjun
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has voiced his aspirations for actor Allu Arjun, foreseeing the Tollywood star's future success on the Hollywood stage. Addressing attendees at the inauguration of 'Allu Cinemas,' the CM celebrated talent as the cornerstone of triumph within the film industry.

Reddy stressed that the Telugu film industry should set its sights on competing with Hollywood, rather than being satisfied with comparisons to regional or Bollywood outputs. He reassured those present of the Telangana government's unwavering support for the state's cinematic aspirations.

Praising Allu Arjun and his family for their dedication to 'Allu Cinemas,' a state-of-the-art movie theatre complex, Reddy highlighted the evolving perception of Telugu talent and underscored the diminishing role of language barriers in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026