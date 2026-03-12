Left Menu

Court Defers Hearing in Sanjay Singh Model Code Violation Case

The hearing in a case concerning the alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct by AAP MP Sanjay Singh was postponed due to the absence of witnesses. The case involves an unauthorized meeting during panchayat elections. Other accused have been granted bail, while Singh's hearing is rescheduled.

The MP/MLA court here has deferred the hearing in AAP MP Sanjay Singh's alleged Model Code of Conduct violation case, scheduled for Thursday, as some witnesses failed to appear.

The court has now set March 19 as the new date for proceeding with the case, defense counsel Madan Pratap Singh stated, highlighting the complications due to missing testimonies.

The case revolves around an unauthorized gathering during the April 2021 panchayat elections, with Singh initially absent from court processes, leading to a bailable warrant before his voluntary surrender last July.

