Left Menu

Naidu's Vision for Andhra Pradesh: Promoting Investments and Tourism

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged district collectors to attract investments to boost local economies and employment. Emphasizing proactive governance, he highlighted the need for speedy project approvals. Naidu announced development of new economic regions and tourism initiatives to diversify the state's investment portfolio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:29 IST
Naidu's Vision for Andhra Pradesh: Promoting Investments and Tourism
investments
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, has called on district collectors to place a renewed focus on attracting investments to stimulate economic growth and provide employment opportunities across the state. Speaking at the sixth District Collectors' Conference, Naidu emphasized the importance of rapidly implementing investment projects.

Naidu announced strategic plans to develop key areas like Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, and Tirupati into economic development zones. He urged collectors to expedite land allocations and approvals for industrial projects, promising district rankings based on the speed of business facilitation efforts. The Chief Minister also highlighted infrastructure expansions aimed at improving tourism and hospitality sectors.

Additionally, Naidu took aim at the previous administration's policies, crediting them with hindering investment inflows. He charted out prospects for diversifying investments into tourism, IT, and MSMEs and stressed enhancing tourism capabilities with plans for major destinations. Naidu's approach also involves a push for technology with proposals for an 'Electronics City' and increased support for start-ups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026