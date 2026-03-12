Naidu's Vision for Andhra Pradesh: Promoting Investments and Tourism

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, has called on district collectors to place a renewed focus on attracting investments to stimulate economic growth and provide employment opportunities across the state. Speaking at the sixth District Collectors' Conference, Naidu emphasized the importance of rapidly implementing investment projects.

Naidu announced strategic plans to develop key areas like Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, and Tirupati into economic development zones. He urged collectors to expedite land allocations and approvals for industrial projects, promising district rankings based on the speed of business facilitation efforts. The Chief Minister also highlighted infrastructure expansions aimed at improving tourism and hospitality sectors.

Additionally, Naidu took aim at the previous administration's policies, crediting them with hindering investment inflows. He charted out prospects for diversifying investments into tourism, IT, and MSMEs and stressed enhancing tourism capabilities with plans for major destinations. Naidu's approach also involves a push for technology with proposals for an 'Electronics City' and increased support for start-ups.

