State Department's Swift Response Amid U.S.-Israeli War

The U.S. State Department organized nearly 50 flights returning U.S. citizens from the Middle East after a war between the U.S. and Iran. Despite initial criticism, approximately 47,000 Americans have returned, with the department providing guidance to around 32,000. The demand for charter flights is declining as commercial options improve.

The State Department has coordinated nearly 50 flights to evacuate U.S. citizens from the Middle East following the onset of hostilities between the U.S. and Iran, according to an anonymous official.

Around 47,000 Americans have returned, mainly via commercial flights, with the department extending guidance to approximately 32,000 individuals.

As commercial airlines resume operations, the State Department plans to reduce its charter flights. Recent attacks suggest Iran-backed militias might still target U.S. interests in the region.

