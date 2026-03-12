QatarEnergy's North Field Project Hits Roadblock Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

The development of QatarEnergy's massive North Field Expansion LNG project has hit a major slowdown. Workforce presence on the project site has plummeted to below 50%, attributed to security risks amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran, a source informed Reuters on Thursday.

As the world's second-largest LNG exporter, Qatar recently suspended production at its current facilities, which have an output of 77 million tons annually. Additionally, the country has declared force majeure on LNG shipments, putting a halt to some export commitments.

The North Field expansion is pivotal for Qatar's strategy to boost its LNG production capacity to 126 million tons per annum by 2027. However, the current regional instability could delay these plans significantly, impacting global LNG markets.

