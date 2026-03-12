Kerala Government Prioritizes Cooking Gas Distribution Amid Shortage

The Kerala government has called on the Centre to increase the allocation of non-domestic LPG cylinders to the state, in response to an increase in guest workers. Currently, the allocation is capped at 20 percent. This decision follows a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Key discussions included setting priority norms to avoid shortages and the formation of an enforcement team to curb black marketing and hoarding. A state-based monitoring committee will oversee daily consumption and distribution, with district-level committees led by collectors.

The government emphasized giving priority to hospitals, old age homes, schools, and public kitchens during a crisis. Inspections will be held to prevent domestic cylinders' misuse. The meeting underscored the importance of not disrupting essential services such as crematoriums.

(With inputs from agencies.)