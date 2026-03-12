Left Menu

Kerala Government Prioritizes Cooking Gas Distribution Amid Shortage

The Kerala government will urge the Centre to increase the allocation of non-domestic LPG cylinders due to a spike in guest workers. A monitoring committee and enforcement team will oversee distribution, with priority for hospitals and public institutions. Inspections will prevent misuse of domestic cylinders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-03-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 22:25 IST
Kerala Government Prioritizes Cooking Gas Distribution Amid Shortage
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has called on the Centre to increase the allocation of non-domestic LPG cylinders to the state, in response to an increase in guest workers. Currently, the allocation is capped at 20 percent. This decision follows a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Key discussions included setting priority norms to avoid shortages and the formation of an enforcement team to curb black marketing and hoarding. A state-based monitoring committee will oversee daily consumption and distribution, with district-level committees led by collectors.

The government emphasized giving priority to hospitals, old age homes, schools, and public kitchens during a crisis. Inspections will be held to prevent domestic cylinders' misuse. The meeting underscored the importance of not disrupting essential services such as crematoriums.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026