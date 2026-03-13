Left Menu

Iran's Defiance: New Supreme Leader Vows to Maintain Strait of Hormuz Blockade

New Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has pledged to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed as leverage against U.S. and Israeli forces. His assertive stance aims to avenge previous attacks and uphold Iranian defense, threatening ongoing disruptions to global oil supply and escalating regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 00:04 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 00:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has vowed to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed as leverage against the United States and Israel. This announcement marks his first public statement since succeeding his late father and highlights a defiant strategy in the ongoing conflict.

Khamenei's remarks, read by a state TV presenter, asserted Iran's commitment to avenging attacks, urging neighboring countries to remove U.S. bases. The blockade of the critical oil shipping route has already caused oil prices to surge, raising concerns of prolonged economic impacts.

Amid escalating tensions, Iranian forces have targeted several vessels, while Israel intensified actions in Lebanon. Despite these challenges, U.S. President Donald Trump maintains a firm stance against Iran's nuclear ambitions, while oil markets brace for ongoing volatility.

