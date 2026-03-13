Iran's Defiance: New Supreme Leader Vows to Maintain Strait of Hormuz Blockade

In a bold move, Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has vowed to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed as leverage against the United States and Israel. This announcement marks his first public statement since succeeding his late father and highlights a defiant strategy in the ongoing conflict.

Khamenei's remarks, read by a state TV presenter, asserted Iran's commitment to avenging attacks, urging neighboring countries to remove U.S. bases. The blockade of the critical oil shipping route has already caused oil prices to surge, raising concerns of prolonged economic impacts.

Amid escalating tensions, Iranian forces have targeted several vessels, while Israel intensified actions in Lebanon. Despite these challenges, U.S. President Donald Trump maintains a firm stance against Iran's nuclear ambitions, while oil markets brace for ongoing volatility.