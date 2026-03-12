Kavach System Enhances Railway Safety with Advanced Tech

The implementation of the 'Kavach' system, a state-of-the-art railway safety technology, is underway across 5,561 km of tracks under the North Western Railway zone, estimated at about Rs 2,300 crore, according to an official announcement on Thursday.

The chief public relations officer of North Western Railway revealed that the indigenous Kavach 4.0 system is slated for installation across all divisions, with ongoing work along 1,556 km of track and tenders issued for optical fibre cable installation over 1,586 rail km, 56 percent of which is complete.

A total of 250 telecom towers are part of the project, supporting a complex system that includes RFID tags and communication networks to ensure automatic emergency braking and precise train location data, enhancing railway safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)