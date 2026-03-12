Left Menu

Kavach System Enhances Railway Safety with Advanced Tech

The 'Kavach' system, a railway safety mechanism, is being implemented across 5,561 km of track in the North Western Railway region. Estimated at Rs 2,300 crore, it involves complex integration of technology, including RFID tags and telecom towers, to automatically manage train braking and ensure safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-03-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 22:37 IST
Kavach System Enhances Railway Safety with Advanced Tech
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The implementation of the 'Kavach' system, a state-of-the-art railway safety technology, is underway across 5,561 km of tracks under the North Western Railway zone, estimated at about Rs 2,300 crore, according to an official announcement on Thursday.

The chief public relations officer of North Western Railway revealed that the indigenous Kavach 4.0 system is slated for installation across all divisions, with ongoing work along 1,556 km of track and tenders issued for optical fibre cable installation over 1,586 rail km, 56 percent of which is complete.

A total of 250 telecom towers are part of the project, supporting a complex system that includes RFID tags and communication networks to ensure automatic emergency braking and precise train location data, enhancing railway safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026