Netanyahu's Bold Claims: Iranian Nuclear Scientists Targeted

In a striking announcement on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that Israeli forces have successfully targeted and killed senior Iranian nuclear scientists.

Addressing the press, Netanyahu criticized Iran's freshly appointed supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, describing him as merely a 'puppet of the Revolutionary Guards' incapable of public appearances.

Encouraging the Iranian populace, Netanyahu stated that the time for a 'new path of freedom' was nigh, expressing Israel's solidarity while highlighting that the drive for change rests in their hands.

(With inputs from agencies.)