Netanyahu's Bold Claims: Iranian Nuclear Scientists Targeted
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that attacks have targeted key Iranian nuclear scientists, labeling Iran's new supreme leader as a 'puppet' of the Revolutionary Guards. Netanyahu urged the Iranian people to embrace change and assured them of Israel's support, though emphasized their role in pursuing freedom.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 13-03-2026 01:07 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 01:07 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a striking announcement on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that Israeli forces have successfully targeted and killed senior Iranian nuclear scientists.
Addressing the press, Netanyahu criticized Iran's freshly appointed supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, describing him as merely a 'puppet of the Revolutionary Guards' incapable of public appearances.
Encouraging the Iranian populace, Netanyahu stated that the time for a 'new path of freedom' was nigh, expressing Israel's solidarity while highlighting that the drive for change rests in their hands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
