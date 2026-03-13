Left Menu

Netanyahu's Bold Claims: Iranian Nuclear Scientists Targeted

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that attacks have targeted key Iranian nuclear scientists, labeling Iran's new supreme leader as a 'puppet' of the Revolutionary Guards. Netanyahu urged the Iranian people to embrace change and assured them of Israel's support, though emphasized their role in pursuing freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 13-03-2026 01:07 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 01:07 IST
Netanyahu's Bold Claims: Iranian Nuclear Scientists Targeted
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a striking announcement on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that Israeli forces have successfully targeted and killed senior Iranian nuclear scientists.

Addressing the press, Netanyahu criticized Iran's freshly appointed supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, describing him as merely a 'puppet of the Revolutionary Guards' incapable of public appearances.

Encouraging the Iranian populace, Netanyahu stated that the time for a 'new path of freedom' was nigh, expressing Israel's solidarity while highlighting that the drive for change rests in their hands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026