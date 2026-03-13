Navigating Tensions: U.S. Strategy for the Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. is preparing to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil passageway, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. This move, possibly involving international allies, hinges on military feasibility.

Amid rising Middle Eastern tensions, U.S.-Israeli actions against Iran have disrupted regional stability, affecting oil and gas supplies and elevating global energy costs. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps threatens further restrictions unless such actions cease.

Bessent noted that while some tankers, including Iranian and Chinese, still traverse the strait safely, continued monitoring is crucial to prevent further blockades.

(With inputs from agencies.)