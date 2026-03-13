Middle East Conflict Grounds Al Sadd Coach Mancini

Al Sadd coach Roberto Mancini will be absent from Friday's Qatar Stars League match against Umm Salal because of travel disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict. The Italian coach had left for a family medical issue and cannot return due to the tense geopolitical situation, as stated by the club on Thursday.

"Following recent developments in the region, Mancini departed on schedule but could not return due to the flight situation." The conflict has escalated, with the United States and Israel launching strikes on Iran, provoking a retaliatory response that includes regional airspace restrictions.

This disruption has resulted in the postponement of several sporting events, such as AFC Champions League matches. Sergio Alegre will stand in as interim coach for Al Sadd. Qatar halted all sports events on March 1 following Iran's drone and missile strikes, closing the country's airspace, and efforts continue for Mancini's return, the club noted.