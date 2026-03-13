Left Menu

Middle East Conflict Grounds Al Sadd Coach Mancini

Al Sadd coach Roberto Mancini is unable to return for the team's upcoming Qatar Stars League match due to Middle East conflict disrupting air travel. Mancini left Qatar for a family medical matter but remains grounded due to flight cancellations. Sergio Alegre will temporarily lead the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 01:02 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 01:02 IST
Middle East Conflict Grounds Al Sadd Coach Mancini

Al Sadd coach Roberto Mancini will be absent from Friday's Qatar Stars League match against Umm Salal because of travel disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict. The Italian coach had left for a family medical issue and cannot return due to the tense geopolitical situation, as stated by the club on Thursday.

"Following recent developments in the region, Mancini departed on schedule but could not return due to the flight situation." The conflict has escalated, with the United States and Israel launching strikes on Iran, provoking a retaliatory response that includes regional airspace restrictions.

This disruption has resulted in the postponement of several sporting events, such as AFC Champions League matches. Sergio Alegre will stand in as interim coach for Al Sadd. Qatar halted all sports events on March 1 following Iran's drone and missile strikes, closing the country's airspace, and efforts continue for Mancini's return, the club noted.

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026