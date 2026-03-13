Godrej Properties Boosts Stake Amid Robust Growth Prospects

Godrej Properties Limited has seen its promoters bolster their stake by an additional 5% this fiscal year, acquiring public shares valued at Rs 2,674 crore in the open market. They are optimistic about the company's growth amid strong demand for residential properties and a promising launch pipeline.

Godrej Properties, a major player in the Indian real estate market, topped sales bookings among listed firms last fiscal year, reaching nearly Rs 30,000 crore. This momentum is expected to continue through the 2025-26 fiscal. As of the start of this fiscal year, promoter holdings have increased from 46.67% to 51.67%.

With plans to achieve Rs 32,500 crore in sales bookings in the current fiscal, Godrej Properties is leveraging strong demand post-COVID. The company continuously strengthens its business through substantial land acquisitions and a strategic QIP, aiding its growth and reinforcing its leading market position.

(With inputs from agencies.)