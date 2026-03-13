Left Menu

Godrej Properties Boosts Stake Amid Robust Growth Prospects

Godrej Properties' promoters have increased their stake in the company by 5% through purchasing public shares worth Rs 2,674 crore. The company leads in the real estate sector with strong sales and growth prospects, aiming for sales bookings of Rs 32,500 crore this fiscal year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:29 IST
Godrej Properties Boosts Stake Amid Robust Growth Prospects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Godrej Properties Limited has seen its promoters bolster their stake by an additional 5% this fiscal year, acquiring public shares valued at Rs 2,674 crore in the open market. They are optimistic about the company's growth amid strong demand for residential properties and a promising launch pipeline.

Godrej Properties, a major player in the Indian real estate market, topped sales bookings among listed firms last fiscal year, reaching nearly Rs 30,000 crore. This momentum is expected to continue through the 2025-26 fiscal. As of the start of this fiscal year, promoter holdings have increased from 46.67% to 51.67%.

With plans to achieve Rs 32,500 crore in sales bookings in the current fiscal, Godrej Properties is leveraging strong demand post-COVID. The company continuously strengthens its business through substantial land acquisitions and a strategic QIP, aiding its growth and reinforcing its leading market position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026