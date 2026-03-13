Left Menu

Security Breach Sparks Outrage at SSC Exam Center

An intruder assaulted a female student at an SSC exam center in Beedsangvi, Maharashtra, causing anger among parents over the security lapse. The incident led to heated discussions with school authorities. Police efforts are ongoing to apprehend the attacker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:10 IST
A severe security breach at an SSC exam center in Ashti, Beed district, Maharashtra, has sparked outrage among parents. On Friday, a man forcibly entered the premises and attacked a female student minutes before the examination commenced at 10:15 a.m.

The incident took place at the Doithan center, where the aggressor managed to flee the scene after punching the girl. Parents of the affected student, called to the school following the assault, engaged in a heated discussion with the authorities over the lack of proper security protocols.

In response to the situation, an official confirmed that the distressed student was permitted to take her exam under supervision. Meanwhile, the local Ashti police department is actively pursuing the assailant to bring him to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

