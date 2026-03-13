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Inflation on the Rise: Impact of Global Events on Economic Trends

The Federal Reserve's closely watched inflation gauge rose in January, with core prices increasing at the fastest rate in two years. The Iran war is expected to further affect inflation, particularly in the oil sector. Consumer spending remains resilient, though the Fed is likely to keep interest rates steady.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:59 IST
Inflation on the Rise: Impact of Global Events on Economic Trends
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  • United States

In January, a key inflation measure tracked by the Federal Reserve showed a notable increase, signaling persistent price pressures before the outbreak of the Iran war, which caused significant disruptions in oil and gas markets. The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge rose 2.8% from the previous year, as reported by the Commerce Department.

Aside from the fluctuating food and energy sectors, core prices surged by 3.1%, marking the steepest climb in nearly two years. Economists anticipate additional inflationary pressures owing to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, particularly with oil prices skyrocketing over 40% since late February.

Consumer spending continued to exhibit strength, climbing 0.4% in January, supported by rising incomes and a major Social Security benefit adjustment. The Fed's forthcoming meeting will likely see interest rates maintained to counter inflationary trends further fueled by geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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