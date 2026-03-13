Inflation on the Rise: Impact of Global Events on Economic Trends

In January, a key inflation measure tracked by the Federal Reserve showed a notable increase, signaling persistent price pressures before the outbreak of the Iran war, which caused significant disruptions in oil and gas markets. The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge rose 2.8% from the previous year, as reported by the Commerce Department.

Aside from the fluctuating food and energy sectors, core prices surged by 3.1%, marking the steepest climb in nearly two years. Economists anticipate additional inflationary pressures owing to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, particularly with oil prices skyrocketing over 40% since late February.

Consumer spending continued to exhibit strength, climbing 0.4% in January, supported by rising incomes and a major Social Security benefit adjustment. The Fed's forthcoming meeting will likely see interest rates maintained to counter inflationary trends further fueled by geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)