Hettich Fortifies India's Position as a Global Manufacturing Hub with New Facility

German furniture fittings maker Hettich has inaugurated a new manufacturing facility in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, aiming to position India as a global manufacturing hub.

This facility is the first dedicated undermount drawer runner manufacturing unit in India and is part of Hettich's Rs 2,000 crore investment plan in the country. The new 25,700 square metre automated plant, located within Hettich's existing 103,039 square metre Indore facility, emphasizes the company's ongoing commitment to India by providing jobs, boosting exports, and enhancing local manufacturing capabilities.

The Indore plant, which already produces approximately 60 million hinges annually, will now produce an additional 5 million units of undermount drawer runners. This expansion reinforces Hettich's strategy of combining German engineering with 'Made in India' products for the world market and serves as a key component of the company's long-term global strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)