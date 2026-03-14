Left Menu

Hettich Fortifies India's Position as a Global Manufacturing Hub with New Facility

Hettich opens a major facility in Indore, marking India's central role in its global manufacturing strategy. The plant boosts local manufacturing, jobs, and exports with a Rs 2,000 crore investment. Hettich aims to integrate German engineering with Indian manufacturing to meet global demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:25 IST
Hettich Fortifies India's Position as a Global Manufacturing Hub with New Facility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

German furniture fittings maker Hettich has inaugurated a new manufacturing facility in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, aiming to position India as a global manufacturing hub.

This facility is the first dedicated undermount drawer runner manufacturing unit in India and is part of Hettich's Rs 2,000 crore investment plan in the country. The new 25,700 square metre automated plant, located within Hettich's existing 103,039 square metre Indore facility, emphasizes the company's ongoing commitment to India by providing jobs, boosting exports, and enhancing local manufacturing capabilities.

The Indore plant, which already produces approximately 60 million hinges annually, will now produce an additional 5 million units of undermount drawer runners. This expansion reinforces Hettich's strategy of combining German engineering with 'Made in India' products for the world market and serves as a key component of the company's long-term global strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026