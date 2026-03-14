Bhadravati's Green Steel Revolution: Maharashtra's Eco-Friendly Industrial Leap

An integrated green steel plant and a coal gasification project are set to launch in Bhadravati, Maharashtra, with an anticipated investment of Rs 17,000 crore, as announced by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy during a foundation stone ceremony on Saturday.

The project is expected to generate over 10,000 jobs, enhancing Vidarbha's economy and aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of atmanirbhar Bharat. Union Minister Reddy highlighted the initiative's significance in reducing imports by locally producing high-value commodities like green steel and hydrogen.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the pollution-free utilization of Vidarbha's mineral wealth, supporting global climate change resolutions. The projects contribute to Maharashtra's goal of USD one trillion economy, with additional benefits potentially boosting local tourism. The region's economy has attracted Rs 3 lakh crore in investments, promising employment for 100,000 people.

(With inputs from agencies.)