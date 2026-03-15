Ukraine is seeking financial and technological compensation for its assistance in helping Middle Eastern countries defend against Iranian kamikaze drones. This offer comes from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, following the deployment of Ukrainian specialists to four regional nations.

In statements approved for public release on Sunday, Zelenskiy revealed that each Ukrainian team consists of dozens of experts capable of conducting thorough assessments. They aim to showcase the best practices for operating drone defenses.

Zelenskiy emphasized the strategic importance of these missions, which could strengthen Ukraine's role as a key player in global security against drone threats.