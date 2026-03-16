India's Crude Supply Resilience Amid West Asia Unrest
Morgan Stanley reports that while the West Asia crisis could disrupt India's oil supply chain via the Strait of Hormuz, diversified sourcing and inventories are expected to cushion immediate impacts. India's dependence on Middle East oil is significant, but it is increasing purchases from Russia and exploring other sources to mitigate risks.
- Country:
- India
Amidst escalating tensions in West Asia and potential disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, India's crude oil supply chain faces challenges. However, according to Morgan Stanley, the immediate impact may be buffered by diversified sourcing and robust inventories.
The report highlights India's reliance on Middle East oil, noting that a substantial portion of the country's crude imports transit this vital region. Specifically, 40-50% of India and China's oil needs pass through the Strait of Hormuz, making the Asian energy supply chains vulnerable to Gulf tensions.
Despite the risks, India has diversified its crude sourcing. It has increased imports of discounted Russian oil, and discussions are underway with Iran to ensure safe passage for tankers. Morgan Stanley notes that this strategic diversification, alongside existing reserves, should ease short-term supply concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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