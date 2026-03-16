Delhi Expands Religious and Interstate Bus Services

The Delhi government is set to enhance its interstate transport connectivity by launching new bus services to significant religious destinations such as Katra, Khatu Shyam, and Ayodhya.

The initiative, announced by Transport Minister Pankaj Singh, aims to ensure affordable and comfortable travel for citizens, with the deployment of 50 AC buses across 17 routes.

Additional expansion plans include new routes in and around Delhi, and the use of electric buses on key passages, highlighting the government's commitment to convenience and sustainability for regional travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)