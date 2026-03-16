Delhi Expands Religious and Interstate Bus Services
The Delhi government plans to launch interstate bus services to key religious destinations, including Katra and Ayodhya, to enhance connectivity and provide affordable travel. Additionally, 50 AC buses will serve on various routes for better regional access, while electric buses begin operations on select routes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:46 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government is set to enhance its interstate transport connectivity by launching new bus services to significant religious destinations such as Katra, Khatu Shyam, and Ayodhya.
The initiative, announced by Transport Minister Pankaj Singh, aims to ensure affordable and comfortable travel for citizens, with the deployment of 50 AC buses across 17 routes.
Additional expansion plans include new routes in and around Delhi, and the use of electric buses on key passages, highlighting the government's commitment to convenience and sustainability for regional travelers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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