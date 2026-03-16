Telangana's Resilient Economy: A Vision for Growth and Development

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla addressed the legislature on Monday, affirming the state's robust economic status. With a projected Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Rs 17.82 lakh crore by the 2025-26 fiscal year, the state's economy is expected to grow at an impressive 10.7 per cent.

Governor Shukla also unveiled the 'Telangana Rising Vision 2047', aiming to transform the state into a USD three trillion economy by 2047. This plan includes significant urban development initiatives, such as the CURE–PURE–RARE framework, to ensure balanced growth beyond the Hyderabad-centric model.

While the Governor's address highlighted governmental achievements, it also faced criticism from opposition parties. BRS members accused the government of dishonesty regarding promises, while Congress representatives countered these charges, attributing economic challenges to past administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)