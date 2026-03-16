Delhi Aims to Become Global Hub for Film Shooting and Tourism
The Delhi government is planning to establish a Tourism Board to promote the city as a hub for tourism and film shooting. This initiative, likely to be introduced in the upcoming Assembly budget session, aims to reduce film shooting fees and provide quicker clearances, enhancing Delhi's attractiveness as a film destination.
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The Delhi government is taking significant steps to position the city as an international hub for tourism and film shooting. A new Tourism Board might be set up through legislation proposed during the budget session starting March 23.
According to officials, various departments and agencies will collaborate under this board to boost Delhi's appeal as a film shooting and tourist destination. Measures include reduced fees and the implementation of a single window system for quick clearance of shooting permits.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta indicated that a new film policy is underway to streamline these processes. Accompanying this initiative, a Rs 3 crore fund has been allocated, and preparations for Delhi's first international film festival, starting March 25, are in motion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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