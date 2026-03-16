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Andhra Pradesh: Hub of East-West Cargo Corridor

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has set a vision to develop Andhra Pradesh as an East-West Cargo Corridor. He instructed officials to expedite cargo operations at Mulapeta, Machilipatnam, and Ramayapatnam ports. These efforts aim to boost regional economic activities, prioritizing logistics hub development amidst Middle East challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:14 IST
Andhra Pradesh: Hub of East-West Cargo Corridor
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In a strategic move, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced plans to transform the state into an East-West Cargo Corridor. This initiative focuses on enhancing cargo operations across several key ports, including Mulapeta, Machilipatnam, and Ramayapatnam.

During a review meeting, Naidu emphasized the importance of starting cargo operations promptly, highlighting the economic potential this could bring to the region. Officials have assured that the progression of Machilipatnam and Ramayapatnam ports is on track for completion by December 2026, aiming to establish them as significant container and bulk cargo ports.

Naidu also discussed collaborations with the Railways for a new line connecting Ramayapatnam to the Kadapa steel plant, promoting further industrial development. Additionally, he proposed new fishing harbours to bolster the local fishing industry, foreseeing Andhra Pradesh as a key East Coast logistics hub, particularly as ports in the Middle East face growing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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