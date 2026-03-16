Chandrababu Naidu Tackles LPG Supply Amidst West Asia Tensions

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has taken proactive measures to review the state's LPG stock and supply chain. This comes as a crucial effort to prevent disruption in gas supply and address public concerns over potential shortages.

In a meeting held at the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) office, representatives from major gas companies like BPCL, HPCL, and IOCL joined discussions. It was revealed that Andhra Pradesh currently holds 17,209 metric tonnes of LPG stock across 1,154 distribution agencies. Emphasizing transparency and efficiency, Naidu questioned officials about measures to prevent LPG cylinders from being redirected to the black market.

Naidu underscored the importance of restoring normalcy in LPG cylinder delivery times and urged officials to monitor the situation daily. He assured that LPG supplies to crucial avenues like hospitals, schools, and temples remain unaffected. Moreover, the Chief Minister is pushing for discussions with hotel associations to explore LPG consumption reduction tactics, while suggesting alternatives like pipeline gas and induction stoves as viable options. Anticipating additional allocations from the central government, Naidu is committed to maintaining a stable LPG supply for Andhra Pradesh and its neighboring states.

(With inputs from agencies.)