N Chandrababu Naidu Addresses LPG Crisis and Farmers' Welfare Amidst Middle East Conflict

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reassured the public on Friday that both central and state governments would extend assistance amid a persistent cooking gas scarcity following Middle East tensions. Speaking at a village gathering in Krishna district's Surampalli, Naidu cited a sub-committee's formation for ongoing LPG availability monitoring as part of the government's response.

Naidu noted the logistical challenges from US-Iran conflicts and their impact on the state's export products, like Rayalaseema bananas and Southern eggs. He criticized the prior administration, charging it with debt accumulation and damaging the state's investment climate, but lauded the current government's recovery efforts over the past 20 months. Additionally, Naidu spoke about the alleged adulteration case involving Tirupati laddu ghee.

Focusing on agriculture, Naidu announced that the TDP-led NDA government supplied tools to over 25,000 farmers and planned an early planting season. Firm commitments were made to complete the Polavaram irrigation project before 2027 and establish a cocoa city. As part of the Annadata Sukhibahva-PM Kishan welfare initiative, he disbursed Rs 2,500 crore to nearly 47 lakh farmers, leveraging both state and central funds.