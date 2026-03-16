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Diplomacy Over Warfare: Merz's Vision for Middle East Peace

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized a political solution over military action to resolve conflicts involving Iran, Lebanon, and Israel. Merz criticized military interventions and urged diplomacy for lasting peace, cautioning against ground offensives and advocating for NATO's defensive role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 16-03-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 23:33 IST
Diplomacy Over Warfare: Merz's Vision for Middle East Peace
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has dismissed military interventions as a solution to ongoing conflicts involving Iran. On Monday, he underlined the importance of seeking a political resolution for lasting stability.

Merz criticized the notion of 'bombing into submission' as ineffective for establishing democratic governance in Iran, countering US President Donald Trump's call for policing the Strait of Hormuz with warships. Merz maintained that NATO should remain a defensive, not interventionist, force, referencing its past engagements in Afghanistan and Libya.

The Chancellor also warned against potential Israeli ground offensives in Lebanon. He urged restraint from Israel to avoid exacerbating the region's humanitarian crisis, while condemning Hezbollah's aggression on behalf of Iran. Merz stressed the need for diplomacy and disarmament in Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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