Historic Strike: Workers Demand Fairness at Colorado Meatpacking Giant

In a historic labor movement, about 3,800 employees of Swift Beef Co in Colorado walked out on Monday, staging the first strike at a US beef slaughterhouse in four decades. The protest underscores escalating tensions between the union and JBS USA, the plant's owner, over alleged unfair labor practices and stalled contract negotiations.

Strikers, many of whom bore signs in English and Spanish urging against patronizing JBS, gathered outside the Greeley facility. Union officials argue that the company has failed to adequately value its workers, offering minimal wage increases despite rising inflation.

With the US cattle herd numbers at a 75-year low and beef prices soaring, the strike also sheds light on broader economic anxieties. The situation is further exacerbated by global trade tensions and previous corporate misconduct investigations into JBS.