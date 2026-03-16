Trafigura Collaborates with Minerven for Ethical Gold Sourcing

In a significant development, Trafigura has joined forces with Venezuela's state gold mining entity Minerven to establish a responsible sourcing program, as confirmed by the Swiss commodity trader. This initiative emerges as an integral component of a pre-payment agreement pertaining to gold dore.

The Washington-endorsed reform of Venezuela's gold sector is the second substantial undertaking by acting President Delcy Rodriguez. Following the U.S.-prompted ouster of President Nicolas Maduro in January, Rodriguez implemented extensive oil reform designed to attract foreign investment. Additionally, permission was extended by the U.S. in March to facilitate purchases of gold from Minerven.

The plan allows Venezuela's gold, previously finding its way to Middle Eastern and African markets, to reach U.S. shores for refining. The aim is to gradually elevate Venezuela's official mining standards to gain acceptance in global markets. This is anticipated to be a protracted process, as noted by a source involved in the Trafigura deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)